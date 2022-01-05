The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Gonzaga Prep heavyweights lead the way in close wrestling win over North Central

UPDATED: Wed., Jan. 5, 2022

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Wrestling

Gonzaga Prep 41, North Central 39: The Bullpups dominated the heavier weights as Eric Rivera (285 pounds), Mario Rivera (220) and Fa’asese Martinez (195) all earned pins to help edge the visiting Wolfpack in a GSL 4A/3A match. Kenndyl Mobley (126) earned a major decision for NC.

Mead 68, Ferris 9: Austin Justice (160), Chris Grosse (195) and Jakob Connors (220) won by pin and the Panthers handled the visiting Saxons in a GSL 4A/3A match. Ferris’ Hayden Wienclaw (285) earned a pin.

Mt. Spokane 72, Ridgeline 12: Tanner Crosby (106), Luke Zwiesler (138) and Jarom Liljenquist (195) all earned pins and the visiting Wildcats beat the Falcons in a GSL 4A/3A match. Cole Leach (132) and Josiah Klontz (170) had pins for Ridgeline.

University 63, Cheney 16: Q’veli Quintanilla (152), Samuel Thomas (160) and Daniel Shumway (170) all won by pin and the Titans topped the visiting Blackhawks in a GSL 4A/3A match. Joe Showalter (132) won by major decision for Cheney.

East Valley 45, Shadle Park 30: Owen Spendlove (195) and Orlando Morales (220) won by pin and the Knights topped the host Highlanders in a GSL 2A match. Ashton Dunn (132) and Nathaniel Joosten (152) won by pin for SP.

Girls basketball

Timberlake 65, East Valley 21: Emma Patrick scored 12 points and the Tigers (8-2) defeated the visiting Knights (0-8) in a nonleague game in Spirit Lake. Jenna Chase added 11 points for Timberlake and hit three 3-pointers. Willow Burrill scored 13 points for EV.

