Prep roundup: Gonzaga Prep heavyweights lead the way in close wrestling win over North Central

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Wrestling

Gonzaga Prep 41, North Central 39: The Bullpups dominated the heavier weights as Eric Rivera (285 pounds), Mario Rivera (220) and Fa’asese Martinez (195) all earned pins to help edge the visiting Wolfpack in a GSL 4A/3A match. Kenndyl Mobley (126) earned a major decision for NC.

Mead 68, Ferris 9: Austin Justice (160), Chris Grosse (195) and Jakob Connors (220) won by pin and the Panthers handled the visiting Saxons in a GSL 4A/3A match. Ferris’ Hayden Wienclaw (285) earned a pin.

Mt. Spokane 72, Ridgeline 12: Tanner Crosby (106), Luke Zwiesler (138) and Jarom Liljenquist (195) all earned pins and the visiting Wildcats beat the Falcons in a GSL 4A/3A match. Cole Leach (132) and Josiah Klontz (170) had pins for Ridgeline.

University 63, Cheney 16: Q’veli Quintanilla (152), Samuel Thomas (160) and Daniel Shumway (170) all won by pin and the Titans topped the visiting Blackhawks in a GSL 4A/3A match. Joe Showalter (132) won by major decision for Cheney.

East Valley 45, Shadle Park 30: Owen Spendlove (195) and Orlando Morales (220) won by pin and the Knights topped the host Highlanders in a GSL 2A match. Ashton Dunn (132) and Nathaniel Joosten (152) won by pin for SP.

Girls basketball

Timberlake 65, East Valley 21: Emma Patrick scored 12 points and the Tigers (8-2) defeated the visiting Knights (0-8) in a nonleague game in Spirit Lake. Jenna Chase added 11 points for Timberlake and hit three 3-pointers. Willow Burrill scored 13 points for EV.