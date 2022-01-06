10 under $10 for Jan. 7-14 – Ben Klein as Elvis Presley, Hot Club of Spokane, Kathy Linford and ‘New Year, New You’

1 Elvis’ Birthday Celebration – 7 p.m. Friday, Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 8441 N. Indian Trail Road. Prince of Peace Lutheran Church hosts celebrity impersonator Ben Klein as Elvis Presley. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit Prince of Peace Lutheran Church on Facebook. Admission: FREE

2 “New Year, New You” – 7:30 p.m. Friday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. The Blue Door Theatre players improvise a show based on the audience’s New Year’s resolutions. This show is rated for general audiences. Masks are required. For more information, visit bluedoortheatre.com. Admission: $8

3 “3 Minute Mic” – 7 p.m. Friday, Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. Hosted by Chris Cook, readers are invited to share up to 3 minutes of poetry. Content will not be censored, although readers are asked to be sensitive to younger audience members. Masks and proof of vaccination are required. For more information, visit auntiebooks.com and call (509) 838-0206. Admission: FREE

4 Hot Club of Spokane – 7 p.m. Saturday, Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. Lucky You Lounge hosts an evening of jazz with Hot Club of Spokane. All patrons must show either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours from the time of entry to the venue to attend concerts at Lucky You Lounge. Masks are required while not eating or drinking. For more information, visit luckyyoulounge.com and call (509) 474-0511. Admission: FREE

5 Kathy Linford – Craftsman Cellars, 1194 W. Summit Parkway. Craftsman Cellars will display nature and abstract photography by Kathy Lindford throughout January. For more information, call (509) 413-2434. Admission: FREE

6 Rob McKirdie – Marmot Art Space presents a collection of freestanding and decorative sculpture by Rob McKirdie. For more information, visit Marmot Art Space at marmotartspace.com. Admission: FREE

7 Jiemei Lin – 5 p.m. Friday-Thursday, Whitworth University – Lied Art Center, Bryan Oliver Gallery, 300 W. Hawthorne Road. The Whitworth University Art Department and the university’s Bryan Oliver Gallery present “Refurnish,” a collection of work by Jiemei Lin. For more information, visit whitworthart.com. Admission: FREE

8 Justin James – 6 p.m. Friday, Post Falls Brewing Co., 112 N. Spokane St. Singer-songwriter Justin James performs at Post Falls Brewing Co. For more information, visit postfallsbrewing.com and call (208) 773-7301. Admission: FREE

9 Blues Jam With John Firshi – 7 p.m. Monday, Eichardt’s Pub, Grill, & Coffee House, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. John Firshi is at Eichardt’s Pub for an evening of blues. For more information, visit eichardtspub.com. Admission: FREE

10 Fiber Arts Studio – 10 a.m. Wednesday, Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. Create Art Center invites anyone with a spinning wheel, knitting needles and/or crochet hooks and yarn to create with other fiber artists. Suggested $3 donation per attendee. For more information, visit createarts.org. Admission: FREE