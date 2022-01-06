Arts Wrap: Humanities Washington, UI and Chorale Coeur d’Alene spring auditions

Preceded by “a pandemic, protests and economic jolts,” the “Roaring Twenties” may provide a series of lessons as we continue through the 2020s. Promoted by Humanities Washington, historian William Woodward will give a lecture on these lessons in an attempt to “shed light on ways for us to move forward.”

The lecture will air online at 10 a.m. Wednesday. To register, visit humanities.org, click on “Calendar,” choose Jan. 12 and select the event title. The registration link is listed under “Register.”

UI holds open auditions for spring season

The University of Idaho will hold auditions for its spring theater season at the Hartung Theater (625 Stadium Drive, Moscow) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15; callbacks are scheduled for Sunday. Auditions are open to students as well as community members.

The spring theater season will feature two staged readings of new works by U of I Master of Fine Arts students on Zoom – “Stretched on Your Grave” and “Castlewood” – and two live productions, Anne Washburn’s dark comedy “Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric Play” and Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s musical “Into the Woods.”

Casting for UI student films will also be held at this time. Those interested in auditioning should come prepared to deliver a one-minute monologue and 32 bars of a song. For details or to sign up, visit uidaho.edu/class/theatre/productions-and-events/audition.

For information, visit the Department of Theatre Arts’ website and call (208) 885-6465.

Chorale Coeur d’Alene holds spring auditions

Chorale Coeur d’Alene invites community members to audition for its spring season. Hosted by the chorale’s artistic director Dr. Keith Whitlock, auditions will be held in mid-January. For details and to reserve a time, visit choralecda.com.

The spring concert, “America Sings of Faith and Freedom,” will feature choral works based on biblical scenes as well as traditional pieces like “Oh Shenandoah” and works by Stephen Foster.

Auditioners will be given 10-minute audition slots in which they will be expected to share about their musical background, vocalize, sight read and memorize short musical phrases.

For more information, visit choralecda.com, contact the chorale at choralecda@gmail.com, and call (208) 446-2333.