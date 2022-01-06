Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Chancery antiquated in more ways than one

Kirtland Cutter designed for the wealthy and healthy in the so-called Age of Elegance. Elegant for whom? The maids who toiled in dark, dank mansion cellars, and slept in hot, airless third floor dormitories? The men who labored in dangerous Idaho mines enabling elegant men in Spokane to hire Cutter? Or the disabled confined to wheelchairs? The Chancery Building has a sign on the front door directing the handicapped to an entrance in the rear of the building. This discrimination is abhorrent and not to be tolerated. There are plenty of Cutter monuments in the city that wheelchairs cannot access because of historic protections. We don’t need another. So Cowles family— tear that useless relic down and put up your apartment building. It will be a monument to progress, economic growth, and inclusion.

Rita O’Brien Valentine

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430