Correction: North Central wrestling edges Gonzaga Prep in GSL match
UPDATED: Thu., Jan. 6, 2022
In Thursday’s paper and online, based upon scorekeeping from the home team, we reported Gonzaga Prep beat North Central 41-39 in a Wednesday Greater Spokane League wrestling dual match.
Due to an error in scorekeeping, the actual final score was North Central 39-38.
The Wolfpack (2-0) remain undefeated in league dual matches, with Mead (4-0), Mt. Spokane (4-0) and University (4-0). Gonzaga Prep fell to 1-3.
NC has matches to make up against Central Valley (0-2) and Cheney (1-2).
