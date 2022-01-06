Eagles can’t recover from cold-shooting 1st quarter at Montana
UPDATED: Thu., Jan. 6, 2022
From staff reports
MISSOULA – Eastern Washington couldn’t overcome a slow start, falling 68-50 to Montana in a Big Sky Conference women’s basketball game Thursday.
EWU, playing for the first time since Dec. 21 after having two games postponed by coronavirus protocols, lost its fifth straight.
Jaydia Martin led the Eagles (2-9 overall, 0-2 Big Sky) with a game-high 21 points and 11 rebounds. Teammate Jacinta Buckley (Lewis and Clark High) added 15 points and three assists.
EWU, which shot 1 for 15 in the first quarter and was outscored 22-4, never got closer than 14 points the rest of the way.
“We obviously struggled offensively in the first quarter to find our rhythm and finish shots after the longer layoff,” EWU associate head coach Skip Gleason said.
Carmen Gfeller (Colfax) led the Grizzlies (10-4, 3-2) with 15 points.
