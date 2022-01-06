Michael Glaztmaier presents music made up on the spot in fundraiser at the Bing

What: Phillip Kopczynski is also on the bill, and Rick Clark of Giving Back Packs will host.

It’s evident that Michael Glatzmaier is taking his gig Friday at the Bing Crosby Theater seriously. The humorist-musician is relaxing while getting a haircut at Morning After Grooming Co., which is not the norm for Glatzmaier.

“I do like supporting small businesses, so it’s great to be at a place like Morning After. But for so long, I would just do my own hair, but I would look like a Lego character,” Glatzmaier said.

“I have to do better than that.”

Glatzmaier, 31, is looking sharp. The Hillyard native has a special skill, which will be rendered at the Bing. The charismatic entertainer conjures up songs in the moment and delivers the tunes.

“I write a song every few minutes,” he said. “So, I write quite a few during a 60-minute show.”

It’s a remarkable talent that Glatzmaier has cultivated since he was 8 years old.

“I would watch a woman walk up the street with a baby in a carriage, and I would be this little kid singing, ‘There goes the lady with the baby in a stroller.’ I never wanted to play other people’s songs. I just always wanted to sing my own songs.”

It makes sense since Glatzmaier, a la trumpeter Kenny G, doesn’t listen to music.

“I don’t put on anything in the car or listen to anything on a plane,” he said. “I don’t know why that is. I might listen to random instrumental music, but I just like creating music.”

Glatzmaier has only been to one concert.

“My ex-girlfriend dragged me to Owl City years ago, and that’s all I’ve ever seen.”

He is, however, so connected with his guitar, it’s as if it’s another appendage.

“I grew up in a low-income family, and the guitar I got was the nicest thing I ever got,” Glatzmaier said. “I appreciated it, and I invested in music. It’s something that I fell in love with.”

That love affair continues as Glatzmaier will craft amusing tunes on the spot.

“The funny thing is that people will say, ‘I love that song you just did,’ and I’ll be like, ‘Well, I don’t remember it.’ ”

Fortunately, Glatzmaier will record his show at the Bing, so perhaps he’ll reprise some of the songs he creates Friday. The Blue Door Theater player also will deliver standup at the Bing.

“I’ll talk about having struggles in school, and I’ll talk about special education,” Glatzmaier said.

“I’ll talk about being the youngest of five boys. People would say to my mother that their son would be a doctor, and she would say, ‘Well, my son will be a patient.’ But school was a struggle for me. It just wasn’t for me. But it didn’t mean that I couldn’t get somewhere.”

Glatzmaier is also about giving back.

“I’m doing the show to support nonprofits,” Glatzmaier said. “It’s going to MGTeams (Motivating Great Teams), a nonprofit I started last year. We teach improv. It’s to set up improv workshop groups for kids and groups. If I can get this into schools and private groups, it would be amazing.

“Improv helps kids listen in school and builds their confidence. It helps you think on the spot and relax and not stress out. Improv is great for team-building”

Glatzmaier doesn’t live in Spokane or anywhere.

“My wife and I travel,” Glatzmaier said. “We gave up our (Spokane) apartment just before the pandemic. We were in China when the pandemic hit and flew to Florida when we had to leave. My wife grew up all over the place, so this is normal for her.

“For much of my life, it’s been about Spokane. I’m so happy to be back in town and to have the opportunity to perform at the Bing and have the chance to have so much fun in my hometown Friday night.”