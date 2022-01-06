The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Modern love: Share your love stories with The Spokesman-Review

Staff reports

Has your love lasted decades? Did you meet during the pandemic and it’s going stronger than ever? Whatever the circumstances of your love story, we’d love you to share it with us and readers of The Spokesman-Review.

We’ll share a few of your stories in the paper on Feb. 14 – Valentine’s Day, naturally – and others will live on in internet glory at spokesman.com.

The easiest way to submit is to visit spokesman.com/valentines/ and fill out the online form. There, you’ll also have the opportunity to send a free eValentine to your loved one. Or email the details of your story to valentines@spokesman.com.

If you’re old-school, write up something and drop it in the mail to: The Spokesman-Review, P.O. Box 2160, Spokane, WA 99201.

The deadline to submit your story is 5 p.m. on Jan. 23.

