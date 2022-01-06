The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  World

Prince William seeks nominees for $1 million Earthshot prize

UPDATED: Thu., Jan. 6, 2022

Britain's Prince William delivers a speech at the Tusk Conservation Awards in London, Nov. 22, 2021. Britain's Prince William has on Thursday, Jan. 6 appealed for innovators around the world to submit nominations for his Earthshot Prize, a competition aimed at finding new ways to tackle climate change. William and his charity, The Royal Foundation, launched the prize in 2020 inspired by U.S. President John F. Kennedy’s 1962 “Moonshot” speech that challenged Americans to go to the moon by the end of the decade. (Toby Melville)
Associated Press

LONDON — Britain’s Prince William on Thursday appealed for innovators around the world to submit nominations for his Earthshot Prize, a competition aimed at finding new ways to tackle climate change.

William and his charity, The Royal Foundation, launched the prize in 2020 inspired by U.S. President John F. Kennedy’s 1962 “Moonshot” speech that challenged Americans to go to the moon by the end of the decade.

The prize, to be awarded to five winners every year until 2030, is billed as the most prestigious of its kind. Each winner will receive a grant of $1.4 million to develop and scale up their ideas.

This year’s prizes will go to projects aimed at “tipping point” issues where there are opportunities to create significant benefits over the next few years, the foundation said. These include personal transportation, agriculture that restores the environment, buildings designed to minimize pollution and energy use, and initiatives that extend the life of clothing, food and plastic products.

“I can’t wait to see what solutions the prize helps to champion this coming year,’’ William said in a statement. “In 2022, we are determined to go further by seeking even more nominations from every corner of the world, ensuring that we spotlight and scale the very best ideas and innovations that will put our planet on a sustainable path and protect our world for generations to come.”

