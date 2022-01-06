Spokane Valley Fire roundup: Sprinkler system helped control fire at industrial park

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

A business fire that could have led to severe damage was kept in check by a sprinkler system at the Spokane Industrial Park on Sullivan Road.

The fire call came in at 8:05 a.m. on Dec. 29 in Building 2. When crews arrived, employees were evacuating and there was smoke coming from the roof. Several firefighters went to the roof while others checked that nobody was in the building, department spokeswoman Julie Happy said.

The fire appeared to start in the kiln area and is under investigation. The building’s sprinkler system activated, which prevented the fire from spreading. No one was injured during the incident.

Other calls from Dec. 27 to Sunday:

Dec. 27: Crews were called to a dumpster fire on the east side of the Hampton Inn on East Indiana at 4:32 a.m. The dumpster was about 3 feet from the building. The fire was put out.

Dec. 28: A bathroom fan fire was reported at a home in the area of Woodlawn Road and 10th Avenue at 12:34 a.m. The resident had used a dry chemical extinguisher on the fire. There were scorch marks on the drywall around the fan and smoldering insulation in the attic. The fire was put out. A one-vehicle rollover crash was reported near the Barker Road exit on westbound I-90 at 7:22 a.m. A car crashed in the median on I-90 at Sullivan Road at 8:02 a.m. The driver received minor injuries. A three-vehicle crash was reported on I-90 near Sullivan Road at 6:02 p.m. A dumpster fire was reported at Eighth Avenue and Eastern Road at 10:53 p.m. Crews found bystanders attempting to put the fire out with snow when they arrived.

Dec. 29: A fire engine on the way to a call discovered a single-vehicle crash in the 13500 block of East Mirabeau Parkway at 5:20 p.m.

Dec. 30: A two-car crash was reported at Sprague Avenue and Pines Road at 6:17 p.m. One of the drivers did not speak English and a firefighter used a phone app to translate. No one was injured. A stuck elevator with a person trapped inside was reported in a building in the 1400 block of North Houk Road at 8 p.m. Crews were able to open the door and free the person inside. An SUV slid into a parked car in the 1500 block of North Marguerite Road at 10:30 p.m. That parked car was then pushed into a third car. No one was injured.

Friday: A person in a wheelchair reported being stuck in the snow in the 400 block of South Lucille Court at 12:21 p.m. A sledding accident involving a 5-year-old boy was reported on the hill in Valley Mission Park at 2:02 p.m. It was reported that the boy had hit his head on the side of a building. The technical rescue team was requested but then wasn’t needed. The boy was taken to a local hospital.

Saturday: A neighbor reported a beeping smoke alarm in a home in the 1900 of North Bell Road at 1:04 p.m. The residents were out of town and the neighbor couldn’t reach them. Firefighters checked the home with heat sensors and found no issue. A smoke alarm was sounding a dead battery beep sequence. An exterior wall fire was reported at a duplex in the 4400 block of North Adams Road at 5:32 p.m. The resident reported that the property manager had been there trying to thaw frozen pipes by putting a space heater in the attic using a blowtorch on the exterior metal siding of the building. The fire was put out and the space heater removed.

Sunday: A downed power line was reported in the 200 block of North Hutchinson Road at 6:18 p.m. A line leading to a home was damaged and only supplying partial power.

By the numbers: Crews responded to 415 calls, including 327 for emergency medical services. Other responses included 34 car crashes, several malfunctioning smoke alarms, reports of unusual smells and a woman who accidentally locked her keys inside her running car.