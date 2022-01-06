The dream and Dream the Tour continue for teen superstar JoJo Siwa

JoJo Siwa has been an inspiration for young women ever since the video of her hit single “Boomerang” became a viral sensation in 2016. Siwa, 18, came out of nowhere, or specifically Omaha, Nebraska, to become a feel-good worldwide sensation as a singer, dancer and YouTuber.

Top tier is where Siwa has resided since 2019, which is when she embarked on an arena tour during her first major jaunt, Dream the Tour. More than 12.3 million fans subscribe to her YouTube channel, which has scored more than 3.5 billion views.

In 2020, Siwa was included on Time’s annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world, and she landed on Fast Company’s Queer 50 list in 2021 after revealing that she is pansexual and dated her now ex-girlfriend, Kylie Prew. Last autumn, Siwa finished second during the 30th season of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” and made headlines since she was part of the first same-sex dancing partnership in the show’s history.

Siwa, who has become a cottage industry, has a message for little girls who dream big like she did while coming of age in the middle of America. “Go for it,” Siwa said during a 2019 interview. “You have to work really hard and never give up.”

The playful Siwa, who will continue her Dream tour next Thursday at Spokane Arena, is constantly working to achieve her goals. She knew that was necessary since Siwa set the bar extraordinarily high as a child. “I always wanted to be Hannah Montana,” Siwa said.

Thanks to the internet, Siwa eclipsed Montana, Miley Cyrus’ ticket to superstardom. Her success is staggering. Siwa sells out arenas, her YouTube following continues to increase, and more than 40 million of her bows have been sold.

“I have been wearing bows since Day 1,” Siwa said. “I have always loved bows, and now the JoJo bow has become a symbol – like if you’re at school and you don’t know where to sit, if you see someone wearing a JoJo bow, you know they are a ‘Siwanator,’ and you can sit by them, and they will be kind.”

Siwa is a benevolent superstar. She is taking on cyberbullies and calming fans who have had brushes with the mean girls of the internet. “I just want to make people feel better about themselves,” Siwa said. “Online bullies do the complete opposite, so it is important for me to let people know just to ignore the haters and focus on the people that are kind to you.”

Siwa appears to be the complete package – talented, composed, charismatic, driven and full of empathy. It’s difficult to believe that just eight years ago, Siwa was just another young dancer from the heartland who dreamed of stardom. Siwa, who is on her initial tour as a recording artist, stressed the significance of paying your dues.

“Work hard every day,” Siwa said. “Be confident, and it’s never going to be easy, but if you love it, it will always be fun!” A celebrity knows they really hit pop pay dirt when a doll is created in their image. Siwa was beyond stoked when she first saw her doll in Target in 2019. “It is the best thing ever,” Siwa said.

The glittery Siwa, who has her own breakfast cereal, JoJo Siwa Strawberry Bop, apparently intends to take over the pop world. The formerly homeschooled megastar takes corporate sales meetings that are all about her brand while teens her age are in their first year in college.

Siwa knows where her career began and blossomed. “I love YouTube so, so much,” Siwa said. “I can’t even believe it. I remember when I got 1 million (subscribers), and 10 million seemed so far away! But like I always say, dream big!”