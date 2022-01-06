Things to do in Spokane for Jan. 7-14 – Spokane Community College Hagan Center Presents: An Evening With Teju Cole

Birch Bark Basket – Create a low birch basket. Bring thin needle nose pliers and a sack lunch. Taught by Olivia Giannasi. Masks and social distancing required. Register at createarts.org. Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. $15. (509) 447-9277.

Financial Training Ground Pop-up: Making Budgets Work – Topics include determining your personal obstacles to budgeting; creating a format to track and analyze your spending; listing your short and long-term goals; the importance of debt reduction and emergency savings; and how to apply strategies to manage your day-to-day spending. Learn more at hzcu.org. Tuesday, 11 a.m.-noon. 13224 E. Mansfield Ave., Spokane Valley. Free. (800) 852-5316.

Cooking Class: A Jamaican Culinary Experience With Chef Colomba – Chef Colomba will put her special spin on Jamaican beef patties, jerk chicken with Xuxu slaw (Chayote squash) and coconut scented spiced rice and peas. Tuesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Dumplings Cooking Class (sold out) – Learn how to shape the perfect dumpling. From wonton soup, spring rolls, Har gow and the humble pot sticker. Learn the techniques of rolling, folding, cooking and the sauces that pair. Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $75. (509) 822-7087.

Spokane Community College Hagan Center Presents: An Evening With Teju Cole – Teju Cole, a Harvard University professor, literary critic, photographer and novelist, presents “An Evening With Teju Cole,” a discussion on multinational identity and finding fresh and potent ways to interpret art, people and historical moments. Followed by an interview session with SCC Dean of Arts and Sciences Gwendolyn Cash-James and an audience Q&A. Wednesday, 6:30-8 p.m. Spokane Community College, 1810 N. Greene St.

Winter Stews and Ragouts to Warm Your Soul – Join SCC Inland Northwest Culinary Academy chefs to learn how to prepare classic items to warm your spirits, including boeuf bourguignon from France, South American pork stew and an Italian tortellini hearty soup with sausage and kale. Substitutions to accommodate dietary restrictions are available. Call to register. Thursday, 6-8 p.m. Spokane Community College, 1810 N. Greene St. $69. (509) 279-6144.