UW Husky men rally from 14-point deficit to earn road Pac-12 win at Utah

By Percy Allen Seattle Times

SALT LAKE CITY – To say Cole Bajema was in a slump doesn’t adequately explain his frigid 3-point shooting.

The junior guard started the season converting just 3 of 19 attempts behind the arc (15.8%). He missed his previous six attempts and hadn’t made a 3-pointer since Nov. 24.

On Thursday night, Bajema came off the bench and hit five 3-pointers for a career-high 15 points while Daejon Davis scored a game-high 16 for the Washington men’s basketball team, which overcame a 14-point deficit for a 74-68 victory against Utah at Jon M. Huntsman Center.

Terrell Brown Jr. finished with 15 points and eight assists and Jamal Bey added 14 points as the Huskies (6-6, 1-1 Pac-12) snapped a two-game skid.

Coach Mike Hopkins believed Washington finally discovered a formula that would help it the rest of the season during a 16-point loss at No. 8 Arizona on Monday.

“Can you have that same mentality and energy in every game that you play?” Hopkins asked. “That’s our challenge.”

In the final minutes, the Huskies exhibited what Hopkins said was “fight, energy and flying around on defense.”

The Huskies were down 50-36 with 14:16 left when they seized momentum.

Ten minutes later, Washington led 68-59 following back-to-back 3-pointers from Emmitt Matthews Jr.

Utah, which fell to 8-7 and 1-4, cut its deficit to 68-65 with 1:14 left, but the Huskies sealed the game with six straight free throws.

The Huskies finished 10 of 22 from long range.