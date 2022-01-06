What’s Worth Watching: ‘Fixer Upper,’ ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ ‘Search Party,’ ‘Discovery of Witches’ and ‘Righteous Gemstones’

In “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home” (2022), Chip and Joanna Gaines’ “Fixer Upper” has moved from HGTV to Magnolia, the couples’ new TV network. Based in Waco, Texas, the Gaines use their real estate, renovation and design skills to transform tired, old houses into cozy, minimalist homes with curb appeal.

The show premiered Wednesday on Magnolia – replacing the DIY Network on your channel guide – but luckily for those of us who have already ditched cable, the show is also now available to stream online through Discovery+.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (2022)

Returning for its 14th season, the Emmy Award-winning reality-TV competition challenges drag queen contestants from all over the U.S. to showcase their makeup, sewing, runway, dancing, acting and singing skills in an all-out race to become “America’s Next Drag Superstar.” Who has the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent? “RuPaul’s Drag Race” is available on VH1 and WOW Presents+.

“Search Party” (2022)

In the fifth and final season of this critically acclaimed dark comedy, the protagonists are thrown once more into dealing with the consequences of their search for a missing friend. The series stars Alia Shawkat, Jeff Goldblum, Kathy Griffin, Aparna Nancherla and John Waters. All 10 episodes will be available to stream today. “Search Party” is available on HBO Max.

“A Discovery of Witches” (2022)

After spending a few days too many trapped in the Elizabethan past, Diana Bishop (Teresa Palmer) – a witch inextricably tied to the fate of all magical and supernatural creatures – and her vampire husband Matthew (Matthew Goode) return to the present. Based on Deborah Harkness’s “All Souls” trilogy, the series follows Diana as she and Matthew continue to evade the Congregation’s reach.

All three seasons of “A Discovery of Witches” are available on Sundance Now, Shudder and AMC+.

“The Righteous Gemstones” (2022)

HBO’s hit comedy returns for a long-anticipated second season following the life and lies of an eccentric family of megachurch televangelists. Starring Jason Schwartzman, Eric Andre and Eric Roberts, the first two episode of “The Righteous Gemstones” are available on HBO Max.