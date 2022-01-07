Coeur d’Alene, Cheney among districts that canceled school Friday; Spokane, Central Valley, Mead delayed

From staff reports

Freezing rain on top of a significant snowfall led many local school districts to cancel or delay school on Friday.

But most arterials in Spokane were clear by mid-morning.

Overnight, no new snowfall was recorded at Spokane International Airport with temperatures just above freezing, said Ken Daniel, meteorologist at the National Weather Service Spokane.

Freezing rain fell in Spokane Thursday evening but as temperatures remained above freezing, it turned into rain, making existing snowpack heavy, Daniel said.

“Overnight there was a bit of ice on top of the snow early,” Daniel said.

On cleared roads the rain did little more than make things wet but on sideroads covered in snow, the rain and snow mixed, Daniel said.

“It’s a little slushy concoction with the rain on top of snow,” Daniel said.

There were a few collisions early Thursday night but the warmer it got the less collisions there were, said Trooper Ryan Senger with the Washington State Patrol.

“I think as the temperature warmed up things got a bit better,” Senger said.

Most main roads were wet while side streets still had some snow cover, he said, Friday morning. There were just a couple of crashes during the Friday morning commute, Senger added.

Friday will be windy with gust up to 55 mph and sustained winds between 20 and 30 mph, Daniel said. A wind advisory is in place for the Spokane area until 7 p.m. Friday.

“We’re not expecting much for blowing snow in Spokane, where there was a decent amount of wetting on the top layer,” Daniel said.

Areas in Eastern Washington that didn’t receive as much rain could get some snow drifting.

The biggest concern with the high winds in Spokane is snow blowing out of trees or problems with power lines, he said.

Friday night temperatures are expected to drop below freezing again, Daniel said.

“Where there is standing water on area roadways there could be additional refreezing,” Daniel said. “That’s just something to be wary of.”

A dry weekend will help Spokane recover from the midweek snowstorm, Daniel said.

There could be persistent but lighter precipitation in the Cascade Mountains, Daniel said.

However, in Spokane, high temperatures are expected to be around freezing with little precipitation, he said.

“It will be a weekend to recover from the last storm,” Daniel said.

In Spokane County, the Cheney, Deer Park, Freeman, Liberty, Medical Lake, Newport, Nine Mile Falls, Reardan-Edwall and Riverside school districts canceled on Friday.

The Central Valley, Mead, Orchard Prairie, Spokane and West Valley school districts started school two-hours late.

Among districts in Kootenai County affected by the road conditions were Coeur d’Alene, Lakeland and Post Falls, all of which canceled classes Friday.