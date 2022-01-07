Gonzaga women to play at No. 2 Stanford on Sunday

The Gonzaga women will get another shot at the defending NCAA champions this season.

Having seen three games postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Zags have added a game Sunday at No. 2 Stanford.

The game, which tips off at 3 p.m., will be closed to the public, but it can be viewed on Stanford’s live stream or through Gonzaga’s website.

The teams met Nov. 21 in Spokane. In a game that saw seven lead changes, Gonzaga fell lost to then-No. 7 Stanford 66-62.

Both teams have lost games to the pandemic. Gonzaga’s first two West Coast Conference games last week have yet to be rescheduled.

The Zags (10-3) won Thursday night at Portland, but a scheduled home game against Santa Clara on Saturday has been postponed because of COVID issues within the Broncos’ program.

None of GU’s postponed games has been rescheduled at this point.

Stanford (9-3) couldn’t get in its Pac-12 opener on Dec. 31 because of COVID troubles at Washington. The Cardinal won at Washington State 82-44 two days later.

Stanford was scheduled to host Oregon State on Sunday, but the Beavers also have COVID issues.

The Cardinal were scheduled to play Oregon on Friday night.