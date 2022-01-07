Prep roundup: Trayce Atkins leads Ferris boys over North Central; Olivia Moore helps Mead girls stay undefeated

Roundup of Friday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington.

Boys

Ferris 65, North Central 51: Trayce Atkins scored 27 points and the Saxons (8-3) beat the visting Wolfpack (3-6) in a nonleague game. Kruz Wheeler added 12 points and Kobe Smith had 10 for Ferris. Ayden Barnufsky and Donovan Renz led NC with 12 points apiece.

Lewis and Clark 46, Mead 44: Landon Lewis scored 17 points and the Tigers (4-6) edged the visiting Panthers (5-6) in a nonleague game. Ryan Mount led Mead with 13 points.

Northwest Christian 77, Reardan 53: Avi West scored 27 points and the visiting Crusaders (6-5, 3-0) beat Reardan (6-6, 3-3) in a Northeast 2B game. Logan Flaa led Reardan with 13 points.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 75, Chewelah 41: Chase Galbreath scored 17 points and the visiting Broncos (6-3, 1-1) beat the Cougars (0-9, 0-3) in a Northeast 2B game. Brock Kinch added 15 points for LRS. Gabe Colt led Chewelah with 11 points on three 3-pointers.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 69, Odessa 28: Cooper Correia scored 18 points and the Warriors (6-2, 2-0) beat the visiting Tigers (1-5, 0-3) in a Northeast 1B game. Nathan Carstensen led Odessa with 12 points.

Girls

Mead 67, Lewis and Clark 26: Olivia Moore hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 points and the visiting Panthers (11-0) defeated the Tigers (5-5) in a nonleague game. Teryn Gardner scored 14 points and Haley Burns added 12 for Mead. Brooklyn Jenson led LC with eight points.

Ferris 56, North Central 12: Elliott Hencz scored 12 points and the Saxons (9-3) downed the visiting Wolfpack (2-8) in a nonleague game.

Reardan 54, Northwest Christian 33: Ayden Krupke totaled 20 points, six assists and five steals and Reardan (10-3, 3-1) beat the visiting Crusaders (5-5, 2-2) in a Northeast 2B game. Azalea Vliestra led Northwest Christian with 12 points.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 72, Chewelah 19: Dakota Killian scored 27 points and the visiting Broncos (3-6, 1-0) beat the Cougars (1-7, 0-4) in a Northeast 2B game. Grace Fedie added 16 points for LRS.

Odessa 35, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 33: Hayden Schuh scored 15 points, Ashlyn Neilsen added 11 and the visiting Tigers (6-1, 3-0) beat the Warriors (3-2, 2-1) in a Northeast 1B South game. Mimi Isaak led ACH with 20 points.