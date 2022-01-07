The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Cloudy 36° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Richland man extradited from Kazakhstan on child pornography charges sentenced to 23 years in prison

UPDATED: Fri., Jan. 7, 2022

By Kip Hill kiph@spokesman.com(509) 459-5429

A Richland man who was the first federal prisoner extradited to the United States from Kazakhstan will spend 23 years in prison on a child pornography charge.

Trent Drexel Howard, 50, pleaded guilty in September to a single charge of attempted production of child pornography following an FBI investigation that discovered footage of more than a dozen minor victims at his home in West Richland, according to court records.

Howard was arrested while working in Kazakhstan in September 2019. He will be required to report as a sex offender upon his release, and serve an additional 20 years of federal supervision, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Eastern Washington.

“Mr. Howard earned every day of his multi-decade sentence,” said U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref in a statement announcing the sentence. “This case makes it clear that those who exploit children in our community will be held accountable, even if they try to hide in a foreign country or avoid extradition to the United States.”

Howard was listed in custody of the Benton County Jail as of Friday afternoon.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety