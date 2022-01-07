Washington records
UPDATED: Fri., Jan. 7, 2022
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Robert M. Loomer and Susannah S. H. Goldman, both of Spokane Valley.
Michael L. Whitacre and Natalia P. Garza, both of Spokane.
Jeffrey R. Lamb and Kelly A. Myers, both of Spokane.
Nathaniel G. D. Finley and Ayana M. Oka, both of Spokane.
Caleb H. G. Shook and An N. K. Vo, both of Moscow.
Jacqueline M. Elkins and Rachelle A. Rigler, both of Spokane.
Gary G. Fisette and Licia M. Yanruw, both of Spokane.
Nicole A. Connors and Jameson L. Haats, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
South Side Investments LLC v. Alexander Kracht, restitution of premises.
South Side Investments LLC v. Carly Deseve, restitution of premises.
Chadwick Trent v. Kent G. Schneider, restitution of premises.
Sectad Investments LLC v. Danny Trice, restitution of premises.
Progressive Casualty Insurance Company v. Nicholas A. Kimbering, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Guenther Property Management LLC v. Josh Kohn, restitution of premises.
Deborah M. Swanson v. Alice Traband, complaint for breach of contract and other claims.
US Bank National Association v. Spencer S. Lind, money claimed owed.
Discover Bank v. Kevin L. Williams, money claimed owed.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Cohrs, Henry D. and Deserae P.
Walter, Samantha M. and Justin A.
Duddy, Erin Q. and Nicholas A.
Fredericks, Kirt O. and Christel M.
Gessner, Airam B. and Alisha R.
Wilkinson, Rebekah M. and Kory F.
Tinsley, Honey J. and Jesse
Dunbar, Karin N. and Grant M.
Albijanich, Stojanka and Zeljkovic, Milovan
Criminal sentencings
Judge Rachelle E. Anderson
Patrick D. Rogers, 35; $30 fine, four days in jail with credit given for four days served, 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to residential burglary-domestic violence and violation of order, and found guilty of violation of order.
Federal court
Bankruptcy petitions
Michael K. Thayer, Kettle Falls, Washington; debts of $343,534.
Joshua C. Lucas, Spokane Valley; debts of $276,763.
Tracy L. Bliss, Spokane; debts of $87,215.
Priscilla J. Herchold, Spokane; debts of $306,276.
Robert J. L. and Angela D. Prunty, Spokane; debts of $146,710.
Christopher J. and Sherri A. Palfrey, Spokane; debts of $217,628.
Allysa M. Mitchell, Spokane Valley; debts of $60,681.
Shannon C. Chaffin, Spokane; debts of $41,107.
DeAndrae R. and Jennifer L. Adams, Moses Lake; debts of $59,084.
Wage-earner petitions
Spencer M. Alexander, Spokane; debts of $30,600.
Branen S. Dixon, Greenacres; debts of $64,166.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Patrick T. Johnson
Dumitru D. Ceavdari, 23; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.
Jacob Coronado Jr., 29; $940.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.
Nicholas A. Enquist, 28; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Devonte J. M. Gorman, 23; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Commissioner Eric J. Dooyema
Scott P. Spendlove, 28; $800 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Judge Donna Wilson
Faizon L. Rawlins, 30; $15 fine, two days in jail credit, given for two days served, no-contact/protection order violation.
Judge Richard M. Leland
Nicholas A. Pringle, 40; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.
