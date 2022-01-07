Weather issues postpone Friday’s Spokane Chiefs-Everett Silvertips game at the Arena
UPDATED: Fri., Jan. 7, 2022
The Western Hockey League has postponed Friday’s Spokane Chiefs’ game against the Everett Silvertips at the Spokane Arena due to weather issues.
Tickets to Friday’s game will automatically be digitally transferred to the new game date when it is determined. Fans may also exchange those tickets to any of 16 other remaining regular season home games based on availability.
Contact the Chiefs’ Ticket Office during regular business hours at 509-535-PUCK (7825) to make an exchange.
