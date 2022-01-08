Difference makers: Gonzaga frontcourt, led by Chet Holmgren and Drew Timme, power rout over Pepperdine

DIFFERENCE MAKERS

CHET HOLMGREN

A number of worthy candidates with Andrew Nembhard’s passing and several quality performances off the bench, but freshman forward Chet Holmgren was highly efficient racking up 18 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks in just 21 minutes. He had 10 points in just 12 minutes as GU raced to a 63-41 halftime lead. The 7-footer made 6 of 10 shots and 5 of 6 free throws.

DREW TIMME

Drew Timme gets a slight nod over Anton Watson (19 points, six rebounds) with his strong stat line and a near point-per-minute pace. Timme played only 20 minutes, but it was enough time to put up 18 points, six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals. The junior forward hit 7 of 11 shots and drained his third 3-pointer of the season.

TURNING POINT





Essentially the opening tip. Chet Holmgren controlled the tip and Drew Timme quickly scored inside. Julian Strawther followed with a layup and then a putback. Holmgren’s steal and dunk and Rasir Bolton’s basket put Gonzaga on top 10-0, forcing a Pepperdine timeout with 18:08 remaining. A few minutes later, Gonzaga tacked on an 11-0 run as the lead expanded to 26-7.