Man dead after north Spokane apartment shooting

A man is dead after a shooting late Saturday morning in north Spokane, and a suspect is detained and cooperating with police, Spokane Police Department Sgt. Michael Huffman said.

Police were called to the shooting around 11:20 a.m. at the Cedar Springs Estates apartment complex on East Cozza Drive and North Nevada Street, Huffman said.

He said the shooting happened inside a second-floor apartment unit and no one else was hurt. The suspect detained is a man and has not been charged.

No roads are blocked off, and yellow police tape cordoned off a small section outside the apartment building. Huffman said neighbors did not need to evacuate the building.

He said authorities will be on scene for several more hours. Spokane police’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

Huffman said the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the victim’s name after the office’s investigation.