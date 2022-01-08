Wallace scores 14 points off bench to propel Idaho women past EWU

From staff reports

Idaho clamped down on defense against Eastern Washington to earn its second win of the season Saturday afternoon.

Ashlyn Wallace made four 3-pointers en route to 14 points off the bench, and the Vandals pulled away for a 63-42 win over the Eagles in a Big Sky Conference women’s basketball game at Reese Court in Cheney.

Louise Forsyth scored 13 points, and Sydney Gandy and Beyonce Bea added 10 points apiece for the Vandals (2-10, 1-2 Big Sky). Tiana Johnson totaled 14 rebounds and scored nine points.

Idaho’s defensive effort proved to be the difference. The Vandals limited EWU to 16-for-68 shooting (23.5%) from the floor.

EWU (2-10, 0-3) ended the first half on a 6-0 run to close within 31-26.

Idaho held the Eagles to a single field goal in the third quarter to expand its lead to 41-29.

A 9-0 spurt by the Vandals in the fourth quarter produced a 56-36 advantage, and Idaho coasted the rest of the way.

Jacinta Buckley led the Eagles with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Jaydia Martin added 10 points and five rebounds.