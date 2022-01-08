Wallace scores 14 points off bench to propel Idaho women past EWU
UPDATED: Sat., Jan. 8, 2022
From staff reports
Idaho clamped down on defense against Eastern Washington to earn its second win of the season Saturday afternoon.
Ashlyn Wallace made four 3-pointers en route to 14 points off the bench, and the Vandals pulled away for a 63-42 win over the Eagles in a Big Sky Conference women’s basketball game at Reese Court in Cheney.
Louise Forsyth scored 13 points, and Sydney Gandy and Beyonce Bea added 10 points apiece for the Vandals (2-10, 1-2 Big Sky). Tiana Johnson totaled 14 rebounds and scored nine points.
Idaho’s defensive effort proved to be the difference. The Vandals limited EWU to 16-for-68 shooting (23.5%) from the floor.
EWU (2-10, 0-3) ended the first half on a 6-0 run to close within 31-26.
Idaho held the Eagles to a single field goal in the third quarter to expand its lead to 41-29.
A 9-0 spurt by the Vandals in the fourth quarter produced a 56-36 advantage, and Idaho coasted the rest of the way.
Jacinta Buckley led the Eagles with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Jaydia Martin added 10 points and five rebounds.
