Whitman ekes past Whitworth behind late free throws

UPDATED: Sat., Jan. 8, 2022

From staff reports

WALLA WALLA – Whitman’s Walter Lum twice had a chance to seal his team’s win over Whitworth on Saturday night.

A missed free throw spoiled the first opportunity, but Lum’s block of Rowan Anderson’s shot at the final buzzer gave host Whitman a 71-69 win in Northwest Conference men’s basketball play.

Anderson’s layup gave Whitworth (9-2, 2-1 NWC) a 69-68 lead with 52 seconds left, but Weston Crump made two free throws for the Blues (4-7, 2-1) for a 70-69 edge with 33 seconds left. Lum went to the free-throw line with 12 seconds left, but he missed the second attempt to allow the Pirates a chance late.

Xzavier Lino led Whitman with 21 points and Nikola Trifunovic had 13.

For Whitworth, JT McDermott scored 14 points and Jake Holtz added 11.

