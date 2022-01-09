Family Calendar for Jan. 10-17 – Youth pottery class, Mindful Mondays story time and open house at the Hive

Youth Pottery Class With Alydia Grover – Learn how to make pinch pots, coil pots and the basics of throwing. Open to children ages 7 and older. This is a four-week course. Mondays-Jan. 31, 6-8 p.m. Register at eventbrite.com/o/emerge-27157729629. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $115-$125. (208) 930-1876.

Mindful Mondays Story Time – Featuring stories and activities with a focus on kindness, compassion, self-confidence, emotions and friendship. Visit cdalibrary.org/library-events for the Zoom link. Monday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Scribbler’s Society Virtual Writing Club – Writers of all ages meet via Zoom to write, edit drafts and take part in critique sessions. Email Lindsay Moore at lmoore@cdalibrary.org to register. Monday, 3-4 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Storytime Shorts – Hear stories that help children learn language and early literacy skills. Every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. at facebook.com/spokanecountylibrarydistrict. Also available on YouTube at scld.org/storytime-shorts-playlist. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Open House at the Hive – Tour the building during open hours, take a tour and watch the artists work. Tuesday, 4-7 p.m. The Hive, 2904 E. Sprague Ave. Free. (509) 444-5300.

Animals in Winter: An After-School STEM Event – Learn about how animals deal with cold weather using a take-home kit available at the library. Register at events.spokanelibrary.org/events. Open to children in kindergarten through grade 5. Tuesday, 4-4:45 p.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Drop in and Write – Bring works in progress to share, get inspired with creative prompts and spend focused time writing. Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Youth Printmaking – Learn the basics of printmaking with Sarah Windisch. Wednesdays-Feb. 2, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Open to children ages 8 and older. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $90-100. (208) 930-1876.

Virtual Storytime – A virtual storytime for preschoolers held on Zoom. Visit events.spokanelibrary.org/events to register. Wednesday, 10 a.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Wonder Wednesdays – A virtual storytime featuring books about imagination, creativity, adventure and exploration. Visit cdalibrary.com/library-events for the Zoom link. Wednesday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Kids Zoomy Art – A Zoom art class for children. Ages 7 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Bags containing art materials available for pickup. Contact Create by phone at (509) 447-9277 or email at create@createarts.org for more information. Wednesday, 1:30-3 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. Free. (509) 447-9277.

Drop in and Draw – Explore different artistic mediums, develop skills and ideas and get feedback. Open to all ages. Wednesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Online Storytime – Read stories, sing songs and share fingerplays. Open to children ages 2-5 and their families. Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. and Fridays at 9:30 a.m. Register at scld.org. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Drop in and Play – Play board and card games together in a relaxing, positive environment. Open to all ages. Thursday, noon-2 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Jojo Siwa: Dream the Tour – Nickelodeon pop star. With the Belles. Originally scheduled for June 28. Tickets for the original date will be honored. Thursday, 7 p.m. Spokane Arena, 720 W. Mallon Ave. $39.50-$69.50. (800) 325-7328.

Books and Crafts On-the-Go – Stop by the Children’s Library every Friday in January to pick up a kit to make wishing wands for the new year. Kits available on a first-come, first-served basis. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Living and Working in Space: A Home-school Event – A live presentation with the Goddard Space Flight Center. Open to children in kindergarten through fifth grade. Register at events.spokanelibrary.org/events. Friday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Dungeons and Dragons for Teens – Play a virtual game of Dungeons and Dragons with teens in the Spokane area. All skill levels welcome. For more information and to register, visit events.spokanelibrary.org/events. Friday, 3-5 p.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Self-Published Story Time – Join Miss Delaney on the Children’s Library Facebook page as she reads stories written by self-published authors. Visit cdalibrary.org for more information. Friday, 3-4 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Minecraft Club – Explore architecture, engineering and art through Minecraft. Participants are given a building prompt and a brief lesson, then join a Minecraft world to build around the prompt. Friday, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Science From Home – Librarian Molly presents a science experiment each week on the Library’s Facebook page facebook.com/spokanecountylibrarydistrict. For children ages 8 and older and their families. Saturday, 10-11 a.m. Spokane County Library District. Free. (509) 893-8200.

Saturday With the Symphony – Librarian Delaney Daly and members from the Coeur d’Alene Symphony present a music-themed story time. Register at forms.office.com/r/2JrpyrbXMv. Saturday, 11 a.m.-noon. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Drop in and RPG – Play tabletop role-playing games using cooperative problem solving. Open to adults and children ages 5 and older. Every first and third Saturday, 1-3:45 p.m. Saturday, 1-3:45 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Jackbox Games for Teens – Play Jackbox games with other teens via Discord. Open to children ages 13-18. Register at events.spokanelibrary.org/events. Saturday, 3-4 p.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.