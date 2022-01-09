Kootenai County, Coeur d’Alene law enforcement injure suspect during gunfight Sunday

Law enforcement in Kootenai County said a wanted suspect was injured during an exchange of gunfire at a Hayden church on Sunday afternoon.

Members of the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office and Coeur d’Alene Police SWAT team were called to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the 400 block of Honeysuckle Avenue, according to a news release. The suspect, whose name and gender was not released by law enforcement, was inside a vehicle there, according to police.

The suspect fled the parking lot to a nearby field, where they exchanged gunfire with law enforcement, according to the news release. The suspect was injured, taken into custody and transported to Kootenai Health for treatment.

The suspect had two active felony warrants and was being sought for “a violent weapons-related offense that occurred the previous day,” police said.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said no law enforcement officers were injured in the incident. The incident is under investigation.