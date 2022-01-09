NFL Locals: Cooper Kupp comes up 19 yards shy of breaking Calvin Johnson Jr.’s record for receiving yards in a season

From staff reports

From staff reports

Much has been said of Cooper Kupp’s week-by-week pursuit of the NFL’s single-season receiving records for catches (149) and yards (1,964).

Despite a seven-catch, 118-yard performance in the Los Angeles Rams’ 27-24 overtime loss at home to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Kupp came up a little short on both fronts. He capped his 17-game campaign with 145 receptions and 1,947 yards.

The former Eastern Washington star still produced the greatest season for a wide receiver in NFL history.

New Orleans wideout Michael Thomas set the aforementioned record for catches in 2019, but Kupp amassed 222 more yards, as well as 16 touchdowns compared to Thomas’s nine.

Former Detroit great Calvin Johnson set the record for yards in 2012. Kupp generated 23 more receptions and 11 more TDs than Johnson.

Randy Moss caught 23 TDs in 2007 for New England but topped out at 98 catches and 1,493 yards. Even Moss’s greatest year (2003) of 111 receptions and 1,632 yards fell far short of Kupp’s season.

Jerry Rice. Steve Largent. Davante Adams. Cris Carter. Terrell Owens. Julio Jones. Marvin Harrison. Don Hutson. Sterling Sharpe. Demaryius Thomas. None of them produced a season on par statistically with Kupp’s performance this year.

Edge rusher Samson Ebukam (EWU) made a tackle for the 49ers.

Safety Jalen Thompson (Washington State) was tied for the team lead with six tackles, and he also defended two passes for Arizona in a 38-30 home loss to Seattle.

Thompson finished the regular season with 115 tackles, a personal record.

New England receiver Kendrick Bourne (EWU) made three catches for 24 yards in a 33-24 loss at Miami.

Bourne’s 55 receptions and 800 yards represent career bests, and his five TDs equal his 2019 mark.

Carolina linebacker Frankie Luvu (WSU) collected four tackles in a 41-17 loss at Tampa Bay.

Linebacker Kaden Elliss (Idaho) posted a pair of tackles for New Orleans in a 30-20 win at Atlanta.

Taiwan Jones (EWU) made a tackle on special teams for Buffalo in a 27-10 home win over the New York Jets. Jones, 33, is in his 11th season.