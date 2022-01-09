The Dirt: Chipotle Mexican Grill coming to Airway Heights; developer considering plans for four-story apartment building in the Garland District

Chipotle Mexican Grill could be coming to Airway Heights, which would mark the restaurant chain’s fourth location in the Spokane region.

Portland, Oregon-based Tiland/Schmidt Architects has filed a pre-development application with the city to build a 5,325-square-foot multitenant building at 9926 W. U.S. Highway 2.

Chipotle will occupy 2,325 square feet of the building near the northeast corner of Deer Heights Road and Highway 2, site plans show.

The project will include a drive-thru for Chipotle’s mobile pickup and 60 parking spaces.

The estimated project cost is $1.6 million, according to the application.

A contractor for the project was not listed on the application.

Chipotle Mexican Grill spokeswoman Sally Evans said in an email the restaurant chain “at this point” does not have a planned location in Airway Heights, but is “always looking to bring our food with integrity to great new communities.”

Chipotle opened a restaurant last year at 209 N. Sullivan Road in Spokane Valley. It also operates restaurants at 930 N. Division St. and 9602 N. Newport Highway in Northpointe Plaza.

The Newport, California-based restaurant chain has 95,000 employees and operates more than 2,900 locations in the U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, France and Germany, according to the company’s website.

Garland District could gain apartments

Developers are planning to build a four-story apartment building in the Garland District.

Spokane-based Bernardo|Wills Architects filed a pre-development application with the city on behalf of property owner Greater Northwest Assets LLC to build the 48,100-square-foot Millennium North Hill apartments at 3911 N. Wall St.

When complete, the building will consist of 47 one- and two-bedroom units and 47 parking spaces.

The structure will include 1,800 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor and a rooftop patio on the third floor, according to the application.

The former Masonic Temple building at 706 W. Garland Ave. will remain as part of the development, which will span north along Wall Street up to Walton Avenue.

The project’s estimated cost is $10.5 million, according to the application.

Keith Riddle, owner and managing broker of Synergy Properties, is the principal of Greater Northwest Assets LLC, along with Synergy real estate agent Paul Cassel. Synergy Properties currently has an office in the former Masonic Temple building at 706 W. Garland Ave.

Other businesses in the former Masonic Temple building include North Hill on Garland Pub and Carlson & Co. Real Estate.

Company plans bark and brew

Dogology NW, a canine behavior modification company, is looking to build a new training facility in Spokane Valley.

Greenacres-based South Henry Studios has filed a pre-development application with the city on behalf of Dogology NW to construct a 10,500-square-foot building for dog training, an indoor dog park, kennels and a coffee shop at 16614 E. Sprague Ave.

The project’s estimated cost is $1.5 million, according to the application.

Dog Sciences LLC, whose principal is Dogology NW owner Mary Davies, purchased the site for $450,000 in November 2020, according to the Spokane County Assessor’s Office.

Dogology NW is a national training academy for service, autism, PTSD, therapy and emotional-support dogs. The company’s professional canine behaviorists also specialize in resolving issues such as aggression, fear and anxiety in dogs.