Vancouver police: Officers shoot, kill man armed with knife

UPDATED: Sun., Jan. 9, 2022

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police in Vancouver say a knife-wielding man was fatally shot by officers outside a home on Sunday.

The Vancouver Police Department says officers responded to a 911 call in which the caller said several residents had barricaded themselves inside the home because the man was armed with knives. The man reportedly had started a fire inside the home, KOIN-TV reports.

The shooting occurred outside the home at about 12:25 a.m. 

Officers arrived and residents escaped through windows, the department said. The man was shot outside the home at about 12:25 a.m. after confronting the officers. The man, whose identity wasn’t immediately released, died at a local hospital.

Four officers who were involved in the incident were placed on standard leave pending an investigation.

The SW Washington Independent Investigative Response Team, led by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating the shooting.

