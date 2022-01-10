100 years ago in Spokane: Downtown movie shoot draws big crowd

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

A crowd of hundreds blocked the downtown sidewalks to watch a film crew from the local Minnehaha studios shoot a two-reel comedy.

“Several policemen were present to keep the crowds back and give the players a chance to do their posing,” said the Spokane Daily Chronicle. “Incidentally, during the ‘shooting,’ several members of the (Old National) bank staff, emerging through the doors, were ‘snapped.’ ”

The scene was being filmed at the bank’s entrance.

“Miss Evelyn Ross Edmiston of Christie comedy fame, and A.E. Houchins, leading man, created a great deal of amusement among the spectators as they went through their silent lines,” said the paper.

This was only a short subject, but the Minnehaha studios were planning much bigger productions with the arrival of Nell Shipman, already a film star. Her first production would be a “powerful Western story” titled “The Grub Stake,” in seven reels.

“The zoo of wild animals and birds which she is bringing to Spokane will be housed at the Minnehaha studio grounds, where it will be open to the public at all times,” said W.W. Philbrick, of the studio.

The menagerie would include mountain lions, eagles, owls, ravens, bears, elk, deer, wolves, lynx, wildcats, foxes, possums, raccoons, desert rats and skunks.

Also on this date

(From Associated Press)

2007: President George W. Bush said he took responsibility for any mistakes in Iraq and announced an increase in U.S. troops there to quell violence. The Democratic-controlled House voted 315-116 to increase the federal minimum wage to $7.25 an hour.