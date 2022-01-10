70-year-old arrested for Sunday night stabbing; victim suffers non-life threatening injuries

A 70-year-old man was arrested Sunday evening on suspicion that he stabbed a resident of a downtown apartment complex.

Richard E. Pedigo is accused of first-degree assault and burglary, said Cpl. Nick Briggs with the Spokane Police Department.

Officers were called to the Park Towers Apartments at 217 W. Spokane Falls Blvd., just after 6:30 p.m.

Two people had “some sort of dispute over money” Briggs said.

Pedigo showed up at the other person’s apartment and attacked them, Briggs said. The resident had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Multiple people called 911 to report the attack including Pedigo himself, Briggs said.

Pedigo alleged the confrontation was the injured person’s fault, Briggs said.