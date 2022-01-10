Eastern Washington men’s basketball postpones two games due to COVID-19 issues
UPDATED: Mon., Jan. 10, 2022
After avoiding postponements and cancellations for months, the Eastern Washington men’s basketball team was forced to postpone its games this week due to COVID-19 issues within its program on Monday.
The Eagles were scheduled to visit Idaho State and Weber State, but those games have been rescheduled under the Big Sky Conference’s recently adopted process for doing so.
Eastern Washington is now scheduled to play on two upcoming Monday nights: at Idaho State on Jan. 24, and then at Weber State on Jan. 31. That creates a stretch of five consecutive road games for the Eagles between Jan. 24 and Feb. 5.
Eastern is expected to play next on Jan. 20 and Jan. 22 with home games against Sacramento State and Northern Colorado, respectively.
Coming off a 96-93 victory over Idaho on Saturday, the Eagles are 9-7 overall and 3-2 in Big Sky games. They are currently sixth in the conference standings.
