Gonzaga’s Kaden Perry resting ailing back, Dominick Harris progressing but no timetable for return

Gonzaga’s injury list has been relatively short with two names: Kaden Perry (back spasms) and Dominick Harris (recovering from foot surgery).

Coach Mark Few provided an update on the pair after Gonzaga’s rout over Pepperdine on Saturday, noting Perry will require some down time before he sees game action and Harris is making progress, but there’s no timetable for his return.

Perry, a 6-foot-9 freshman, tweaked his back during individual drills prior to the Tarleton State game Nov. 29. He returned to play against Northern Arizona (Dec. 20) and North Alabama (Dec. 28), but he’s been battling back issues on and off since they cut short his senior season at Battle Ground (Washington) High.

“They’re pretty intense (spasms),” Few said. “He got evaluated again (last) week, so we’re just going to try to rest it again and see if we can get it calmed down and get him back.”

Perry has been productive while logging 52 minutes in eight games. He’s made 7 of 9 field-goal attempts and averages 1.8 points and 2.3 rebounds.

“Our problem with Kaden is once we get him there and amped up, conditioning has always been an issue and learning all the different schemes and sets that we’re in and then bang, two weeks off again and we have to start back at zero again,” Few said. “He can really help us with his physicality and athleticism. He’s actually different than anything we have in there. It’s been frustrating for him and for us to not be able to have any consistency.”

Harris, a 6-3 sophomore guard, has been sidelined since a preseason operation on his right foot. He’s been out of a walking boot for roughly a month and he recently posted video of a shooting drill in which he made 22 of 26 3-pointers.

“That’s a long heal on that particular injury,” Few said. “It’s great to see he’s up and he’s shooting, but we’re already to mid January almost and he’s not ready to run or jump or do anything like that. There really is no timetable (for his return).”

Harris, considered one of the team’s top athletes, has shown promise as a 3-point shooter and defender. He saw limited time last season but connected on 39.1 percent from distance while averaging 3.0 points in 7.2 minutes.

“I don’t know, we’ll see,” responded Few, when asked if Harris might redshirt.