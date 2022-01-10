Man charged with injuring K9 arrested again after Stevens County car chase

Weeks after his release from the Spokane County Jail, a 39-year-old man was arrested again after a standoff with Colville police.

Brandon O. Keele was arrested on Dec. 24 in Colville after officers discovered he had a warrant out for his arrest during a traffic stop.

In November, Keele was arrested for attempting to flee the scene of a crash and injuring a police dog. Keele tried to gouge K-9 unit dog Haywire’s eyes during a the chase, police said. The dog has since recovered from his injuries, according to police. He was arrested and charged with numerous felonies after the incident.

Keele posted his $50,000 bond and was released from the Spokane County Jail on Dec. 13.

Less than two weeks later on Dec. 24, Keele was driving a white Volkswagen sedan in Colville when an officer noticed the car did not have any visible license plates, according to court documents.

Once pulled over, Keele allegedly lied to the officer about his name and said he left his wallet at a nearby store. The officer quickly recognized the name Keele had given as an alias and learned he had a warrant out for his arrest from Okanogan County, according to court documents. The officer confronted Keele, who confirmed his real name before attempting to take off down the dead end street, according to court documents.

Keele got his car stuck in a snowbank and ended up in a standoff with police. When police approached the car, they heard a gunshot, according to court documents.

Eventually after negotiations, Keele threw a gun out of the window of the car and was taken into custody.

He faces charges including aggravated assault on a police officer, identity theft, resisting arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Keele, who remained in the Stevens County Jail as of Monday, also faces charges from a Sept. 25 incident in Colville where he eluded police after abandoning his car. Police discovered methamphetamine, heroin, and pills containing fentanyl in his car, according to court documents.

He faces numerous charges, including possession with intent to deliver, identity theft, eluding police, resisting arrest, and unlawful possession of a firearm.