None injured in kitchen fire in north Spokane
UPDATED: Mon., Jan. 10, 2022
Firefighters are investigating what caused a fire to break out Monday in the kitchen of a home in the Country Homes neighborhood of north Spokane while nobody was there.
Nobody was injured in the fire, which was reported around 5 p.m. at 634 W. Ivanhoe Road. Bob Shindelar, division chief for Spokane County Fire District 9, said a dog that was in a garage at the time also was unharmed.
Shindelar said firefighters accessed the kitchen area through the back of the house. He said the fire started near a stovetop, causing structural damage as well as smoke-related damage to the home’s interior.
Fire crews from Spokane County Fire District 9 and the Spokane Fire Department responded. Fire department vehicles occupied much of West Ivanhoe Road off North Wall Street as crews worked to douse the blaze.
