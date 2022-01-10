The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

None injured in kitchen fire in north Spokane

UPDATED: Mon., Jan. 10, 2022

Fire crews responded Monday evening to West Ivanhoe Road in Spokane in response to a kitchen fire. (Greg Mason / The Spokesman-Review)
By Greg Mason gregm@spokesman.com(509) 459-5047

Firefighters are investigating what caused a fire to break out Monday in the kitchen of a home in the Country Homes neighborhood of north Spokane while nobody was there.

Nobody was injured in the fire, which was reported around 5 p.m. at 634 W. Ivanhoe Road. Bob Shindelar, division chief for Spokane County Fire District 9, said a dog that was in a garage at the time also was unharmed.

Shindelar said firefighters accessed the kitchen area through the back of the house. He said the fire started near a stovetop, causing structural damage as well as smoke-related damage to the home’s interior.

Fire crews from Spokane County Fire District 9 and the Spokane Fire Department responded. Fire department vehicles occupied much of West Ivanhoe Road off North Wall Street as crews worked to douse the blaze.

