Spokane Chiefs cleared to resume normal team activities, will host two games this weekend
UPDATED: Mon., Jan. 10, 2022
From staff reports
The Western Hockey League has cleared the Spokane Chiefs to resume team activities following an unplanned break in the schedule.
Spokane hosts the Everett Silvertips on Friday at 7 p.m., and the Kamloops Blazers visit the Arena on Saturday, also at 7.
Poor weather led to a postponement of a game against Everett on Jan. 7. Multiple positive cases of COVID-19 forced additional postponements of games at Seattle (Jan. 8) and at Victoria, B.C. (Jan. 10, 11).
The Chiefs have not played since a 5-4 home win over the Tri-City Americans on New Year’s Day.
Spokane had won two straight games for the first time all season before the postponements. The Chiefs are 5-5 in their last 10 games.
The games that were postponed will be rescheduled during the regular season on dates yet to be determined, according to a statement on the team’s website.
