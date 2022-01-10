Spokane police investigating report of school-aged girl accosted, grabbed by man near Rogers High School

The Spokane Police Department is seeking the public’s help in the investigation of an incident reported Monday near Rogers High School.

Police said a “school-aged” female was approached around 10:20 a.m. Monday by a male in the area of East Rockwell Avenue and North Perry Street. The male indicated he had a firearm and demanded the girl accompany him into an alley.

The girl was reportedly grabbed at one point, though she was able to escape before any additional harm took place, according to the police department.

The suspect was described by police as a tall, thin male wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, shorts and a bandana or mask over his face.

Anyone with security cameras in the area of Rockwell and Perry, specifically the 1300 block of East Rockwell, is asked to review their footage from Monday morning and notify Spokane police if anyone matching the description is depicted.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and to reference incident No. 2022-20004785.