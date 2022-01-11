Cache Reset
COVID-19 cases triple in Spokane County as omicron takes hold

UPDATED: Tue., Jan. 11, 2022

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles. (HOGP)
By Arielle Dreher arielled@spokesman.com(509) 459-5467

Spokane County’s coronavirus case rate has tripled in the last few weeks, according to data from the Spokane Regional Health District.

The most recent two-week case rate is 1,166 newly diagnosed cases per 100,000 residents. Previously, that rate was 356 new cases per 100,000 residents.

Hospitalizations are increasing both statewide and locally as the highly contagious omicron variant gains ground. Just a week ago, there were 78 patients hospitalized with the virus in Spokane. Today, there are 115 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in Spokane County.

Statewide, hospitalizations for the virus continue to increase. There are 1,924 COVID patients hospitalized across Washington.

Hospitals are still very full, with a 93% occupancy rate statewide.

Here’s a look at local numbers

The Spokane Regional Health District reported 907 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths on Tuesday.

There have been 1,159 deaths due to COVID-19 in Spokane County residents.

The Panhandle Health District reported 168 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths.

There are 78 Panhandle residents hospitalized with the virus.

Active Person

