Culinary calendar for Jan. 12-19: South of the border, Thai and Moroccan cooking classes

Culinary

This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Wine Wednesday Dinner Series – Learn to make classic comfort meals with elevated flavors. Each meal is paired with three wines, sides and dessert. Wednesday: Meatloaf. Jan. 19: Chicken and dumplings. Jan 26: Pot roast. Feb. 2: Chili. Feb. 9: Tuna noodle casserole. Feb. 16: Chicken fried steak. Feb. 23: Shrimp and grits. Each dinner is 5-8 p.m. Nectar Tasting Room, 120 N. Stevens St. $25 individual dinners; $125 all seven dinners. (509) 869-1572.

Chefs Shuck With Us – A weekly fundraiser hosted by chef Chad White featuring chef collaborations to create new oyster creations paired with a cocktail. Ten percent of proceeds are donated to Stand Up 2 Cancer. Each ticket includes five raffle tickets, a shot and a beer, complimentary photo booth and a Chefs Shuck With Us sticker. Visit facebook.com/zonablancacevichebar to see the full schedule of guest chefs. Wednesdays, 5-8 p.m. through Feb. 23. Zona Blanca, 157 S. Howard St. $25. (509) 443-5427.

Dumplings Cooking Class (sold out) – Learn how to shape the perfect dumpling, from wonton soup and spring rolls to Har gow and the humble pot sticker. Learn the techniques of rolling, folding, cooking and the sauces that pair. Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $75. (509) 822-7087.

Enjoy a Plant-Based Diet – Learn about how a plant-based diet is good for people, animals and the planet. Take home practical tips on healthy diet changes. Register at events.spokanelibrary.org/events. Thursday, 2-3 p.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Cooking Class: South of the Border With Chef Lesa – Learn about pupusas, masa cakes filled with cheese and beans, grilled and topped with fresh veggies. Also learn to make refried beans from scratch, handmade tortillas filled with shredded pork carnitas and fire-toasted salsa. Thursday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

French Cooking Class (sold out) – Learn to make nicoise salad, coq au vin, tomato tarts and macaroons from a French-trained chef. Thursday, 5:30 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $85. (509) 822-7087.

Winter Stews and Ragouts to Warm Your Soul – Join SCC Inland Northwest Culinary Academy chefs to learn how to prepare classic items to warm your spirits, including boeuf bourguignon from France, South American pork stew and an Italian tortellini hearty soup with sausage and kale. Substitutions to accommodate dietary restrictions are available. Call to register. Thursday, 6-8 p.m. Spokane Community College, 1810 N. Greene St. $69. (509) 279-6144.

Rocket Market Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. Each week offers a new theme with wines to taste and snacks to pair. Call and visit rocketmarket.com to sign up. Fridays at 6:30 p.m. Rocket Market, 726 E. 43rd Ave. (509) 343-2253.

Thai Cooking Class – Learn to make curry, dumplings, mango sticky rice and more. Saturday, 5 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $75. (509) 822-7087.

Cooking Class: A Night in Morocco With Chef Jonathan – Learn how to blend Moroccan flavor and make a traditional tagine, a simple one-pan Moroccan meal using lemons, olives, fennel and chicken. For dessert, it’s baklava. Tuesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.