Man involved in Sunday gunfight with Kootenai County, Coeur d’Alene law enforcement dies

The man injured during an exchange of gunfire with Kootenai County law enforcement Sunday afternoon has died.

Members of the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office and Coeur d’Alene police SWAT team were called to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the 400 block of Honeysuckle Avenue, according to a news release.

There, they found Garrett M. Stevenson, 23, inside a vehicle, said Lt. Will Klinkefus with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office.

Stevenson fled the parking lot to a nearby field where they exchanged gunfire, the news release said. Stevenson was injured in the shootout.

He was taken to Kootenai Health, where he was pronounced dead.

Law enforcement said they sought Stevenson for “a violent weapons-related offense” from the day before. He also had two active felony warrants, police said.

Stevenson has numerous prior convictions dating back to at least 2013, when he was a juvenile. Those convictions include a felony aggravated battery in 2017, according to court records. Most recently, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery in October.

No officers were injured in the incident, which is under investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

Stevenson’s cause and manner of death had not been released by the Kootenai County Coroner as of Tuesday afternoon.

Klinkefus said he could not release any additional information on the incident.