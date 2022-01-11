Prep roundup: Maverick Sanders leads Mt. Spokane boys over Mead; Natalie Braun paces Panthers girls over Cats

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Boys basketball

Mt. Spokane 84, Mead 69: Maverick Sanders scored 19 points, Ryan Lafferty added 14 and the Wildcats (11-2, 1-0) defeated the visiting Panthers (5-7, 1-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Liam Blanchat hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 points for Mead.

Central Valley 79, Cheney 67: Dylan Darling scored 39 points and the Bears (7-4, 1-0) beat the visiting Blackhawks (2-8, 0-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Evan Stinson led Cheney with 28 points.

Lewis and Clark 56, North Central 42: Landon Lewis scored 20 points, Gentz Hilburn added 18 and the host Tigers (5-6, 1-0) defeated the Wolfpack (3-7, 0-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Donovan Renz scored 17 points for NC.

Pullman 88, East Valley 38: Jaedyn Brown hit 10 3-pointers and scored 32 points and the visiting Greyhounds (10-1, 1-0) beat the Knights (3-7, 0-1) in a GSL 2A game. Diezel Wilkinson led East Valley with 16 points.

West Valley 70, Rogers 51: Grady Walker scored 24 points and the visiting Eagles (10-1, 1-0) beat the Pirates (0-9, 0-1) in a GSL 2A game. Geremiah Hilburn led Rogers with 15 points.

Shadle Park 48, Clarkston 47: Jake Wilcox scored 13 points and the Highlanders (2-6, 1-0) beat the visiting Bantams (5-4, 0-1) in a GSL 2A game. Xavier Santana led Clarkston with 16 points.

Freeman 65, Deer Park 39: Taylor Wells scored 19 points, Boen Phelps added 17 and the Scotties (10-1, 4-0) beat the visiting Stags (8-4, 1-3) in a Northeast A game. Ian Stapf led Deer Park with 10 points.

Colville 75, Newport 53: McKennon Floener scored 22 points and the visiting Crimson Hawks (10-1, 3-0) beat the Grizzlies (0-7, 0-3) in a Northeast A game. Bear Smith led Newport with 25 points.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 60, Davenport 59: Grady Murray scored 16 points and tipped in the final basket off a miss at the buzzer and the Warriors (7-2) edged the visiting Gorillas (10-2) in a nonleague game. Reece Isaak led ACH with 32 points and grabbed 16 rebounds. Tennessee Rainwater led Davenport with 19 points and Brenick Soliday added 15.

Reardan 71, Upper Columbia Academy 52: Cody Sprecher scored 33 points and Reardan (7-6, 4-3) beat the visiting Lions (1-6, 0-4) in a Northeast 2B game.

St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 59, Valley Christian 55: Tanner Fleming scored 23 points and the Eagles (4-4, 2-2) beat the visiting Panthers (3-3, 1-2) in a nonleague game. Cameron Simonds led VC with 21 points.

Lake City 71, Coeur d’Alene 42: The Timberwolves (12-0) beat the visiting Vikings (7-3) in an Inland Empire League game.

Bonners Ferry 64, Sandpoint 59: The Badgers (7-6) beat the Bulldogs (4-7) in a nonleague game.

Moscow 66, Kellogg 44: Sam Kees scored 16 points with four 3-pointers and the visiting Bears (6-5) beat the Wildcats (6-6) in a nonleague game. Riply Luna led Kellogg with 16 points.

Girls basketball

Mead 55, Mt. Spokane 35: Natalie Braun scored 18 points, Teryn Gardner added 17 and the visiting Panthers (12-0, 2-0) beat the Wildcats (3-8, 0-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Whitney Browning led Mt. Spokane with nine points.

Gonzaga Prep 58, Ridgeline 17: Sitara Byrd scored 19 points and the Bullpups (10-2, 1-0) beat the visiting Falcons (0-10, 0-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Taliah Lee added 14 points for G-Prep. Kaydin Renken led Ridgeline with 11 points.

Central Valley 57, Cheney 21: Eden Sander scored 16 points and the Bears (6-4, 1-0) beat the visiting Blackhawks (3-7, 0-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Autumn Agnew added 14 points and Gabrielle Wilson had 10 for CV. Tatum Sloan led Cheney with seven points.

Lewis and Clark 62, North Central 22: Nyah Ankcorn totaled 18 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks and two steals and the host Tigers (6-5, 1-0) beat the Wolfpack (2-9, 0-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Brooklyn Jenson scored 15 points and Vy Tran added 12 for LC. Taylor Ownbey and Taylena Bigsmoke six points apiece for NC.

Clarkston 72, Shadle Park 27: Alahondra Perez scored 15 points including three 3-pointers, Kendall Wallace added 14 and the Bantams (7-3, 1-0) beat the Highlanders (1-7, 0-1) in a GSL 2A game. Katelyn Pomerinke and Kyleigh Archer scored 10 points apiece for Shadle Park.

Freeman 52, Deer Park 45: Jaycee Goldsmith scored 24 points and the Scotties (6-4, 2-1) beat the visiting Stags (9-3, 2-2) in a Northeast A game. Stephanie Chadduck added 11 points for Freeman. Allie Garry led Deer Park with 25 points.

Kettle Falls 59, Chewelah 18: LaVay Shurrum scored 20 points, Mya Edwards added 18 and the visiting Bulldogs (8-4, 4-1) beat the Cougars (1-8, 0-4) in a Northeast 2B game. Brooke Bennett led Chewelah with seven points.

Reardan 48, Upper Columbia Academy 43: Ayden Krupke scored 20 points and Reardan (9-3, 3-1) beat the visiting Lions (2-2, 2-2) in a Northeast 2B game. Mila Pierce led Upper Columbia Academy with 31 points.

Liberty 58, Northwest Christian 20: Ellie Denny scored 17 points, Teagan Colvin added 16 and the visiting Lancers (11-0, 4-0) beat the Crusaders (5-6, 2-3) in a Northeast 2B game. Paisley Cox led NWC with 10 points.

Northport 48, Selkirk 31: Belle Stark scored 19 points, Madison Straayer added 18 and the visiting Mustangs (5-4, 3-2) beat the Rangers (2-6, 2-3) in a Northeast 1B North game. Madison Chantry led Selkirk with 12 points.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 56, Davenport 38: The Warriors (5-4) beat the Gorillas (2-8) in a nonleague game.

St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 46, Valley Christian 41: Brooklyn Bailey scored 26 points with nine rebounds and seven steals and the visiting Eagles (7-2) beat the Panthers (4-3) in a nonleague game. Karrah Pope led Valley Christian with 12 points.

Coeur d’Alene 62, Lake City 48: The Vikings (13-3) topped the Timberwolves (14-2) in an Inland Empire League game.

Sandpoint 47, Bonners Ferry 40: Daylee Driggs scored 14 points and the visiting Bulldogs (7-6) beat the Badgers (5-7) in a nonleague game.

Moscow 52, Kellogg 37: The Bears (4-12) beat the visiting Wildcats (7-4) in a nonleague game.

Noxon (MT) 40, Clark Fork 39: The Red Devils (3-3) beat the Wampus Cats (1-7) in a nonleague game.