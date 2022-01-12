2023 standout guard Jared McCain reschedules Gonzaga visit for February

Jared McCain, a standout guard in the 2023 recruiting class, has scheduled a visit to Gonzaga next month.

McCain told Zagsblog he’ll be in Spokane on Feb. 12-14. Gonzaga entertains WCC rival Saint Mary’s on Saturday, Feb. 12.

McCain planned to visit for the Gonzaga-Texas game Nov. 13, but he came down with strep throat. He then hoped to visit in January, but his high school schedule has been busy with three-game weeks.

McCain, a 6-foot-3, 175-pound guard at Centennial High in Corona, California, is a five-star recruit ranked No. 24 by 247sports. He’s moved up nine spots in 247sports’ rankings in roughly the last month. ESPN has McCain at No. 29 while Rivals puts the sharp-shooting guard at No. 16. Rivals and 247sports list Duke as the favorites.

Numerous national powers are interested in McCain, including UCLA, Kansas, Houston and Louisville.

McCain is expected to visit Duke on Feb. 6-8. He’s not expected to make his collegiate choice until his senior year.