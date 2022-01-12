Missing woman with Alzeimer’s found safe by Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office
UPDATED: Wed., Jan. 12, 2022
The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office found a missing 70-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s disease safe Wednesday night, according to Idaho State Police.
Carmella Smith went missing at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Conkling Park area near Worley, according to the sheriff’s office Facebook page.
An ISP email said the sheriff’s office found Smith shortly after notifying the public that she was missing.
Members of the Worley Fire District treated Smith, according to a comment by Kootenai County Sheriff - Volunteer Search and Rescue on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.
