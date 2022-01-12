The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Missing woman with Alzeimer’s found safe by Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office

UPDATED: Wed., Jan. 12, 2022

Carmella Smith (Courtesy of Kootenai County Sheriff's Office)
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135
The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office found a missing 70-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s disease safe Wednesday night, according to Idaho State Police.

Carmella Smith went missing at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Conkling Park area near Worley, according to the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

An ISP email said the sheriff’s office found Smith shortly after notifying the public that she was missing.

Members of the Worley Fire District treated Smith, according to a comment by Kootenai County Sheriff - Volunteer Search and Rescue on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

