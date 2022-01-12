Man arrested for crashing car into ex-wife’s garage, trying to set house on fire

A man was arrested late Tuesday night on suspicion of crashing his car into his ex-wife’s garage, attacking her, and attempting to set her house on fire.

Police responded to reports of domestic violence at the home near East 35th Avenue and South Smith Street at about 9:15 p.m., according to a Spokane police news release.

The resident had reported her intoxicated ex-husband, later identified as Karim Hattal, 40, had crashed his car through her garage door, forced his way into the home, and assaulted her.

The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and her children, who were in the home, were uninjured, police said.

A witness reported the ex-husband poured gasoline around the garage.

Once officers found Hattal in the garage he was uncooperative and attempted to retreat back into the house, according to police.

Police used force to stop Hattal but did not say what kind of force they used.

Hattal was arrested on charges of domestic violence related burglary, assault, attempted arson, malicious mischief, obstructing a law enforcement officer and driving under the influence.