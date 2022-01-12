The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Shauna Elliott leads Cheney girls over Ridgeline; Shadle Park boys fall to Kennewick

UPDATED: Wed., Jan. 12, 2022

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Girls basketball

Cheney 38, Ridgeline 35: Shauna Elliott scored 17 points and the visiting Blackhawks (4-7) beat the Falcons (0-11) in a nonleague game. Kaydin Renken and Emma Myers led Ridgeline with 11 points apiece.

Freeman 59, Timberlake 34: Jaycee Goldsmith scored 23 points and the visiting Scotties (7-4) beat the Tigers (8-3) in a nonleague game. McKennah Kronenberg led Timberlake with 15 points.

Odessa 51, Moses Lake Christian 37: Ashlyn Neilsen scored 26 points and the Tigers (7-1) beat the visiting Lions (7-2) in a nonleague game. Hayden Schuh added 15 points for Odessa. Kali Kast led Moses Lake Christian with 17 points.

Boys basketball

Kennewick 58, Shadle Park 36: Danny Dickinson scored 15 points and the visiting Lions (5-4) beat the Highlanders (2-7) in a nonleague game. Jordan Dever and Jake Wilcox led Shadle Park with seven points apiece.

Moses Lake Christian 60, Odessa 51: Pierre Boorman scored 14 points and the visiting Lions (9-1) beat the Tigers (1-6) in a nonleague game. Daeton Deife led Odessa with 14 points and Jacob Scrupps added 13.

