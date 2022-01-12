Prep roundup: Shauna Elliott leads Cheney girls over Ridgeline; Shadle Park boys fall to Kennewick

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Girls basketball

Cheney 38, Ridgeline 35: Shauna Elliott scored 17 points and the visiting Blackhawks (4-7) beat the Falcons (0-11) in a nonleague game. Kaydin Renken and Emma Myers led Ridgeline with 11 points apiece.

Freeman 59, Timberlake 34: Jaycee Goldsmith scored 23 points and the visiting Scotties (7-4) beat the Tigers (8-3) in a nonleague game. McKennah Kronenberg led Timberlake with 15 points.

Odessa 51, Moses Lake Christian 37: Ashlyn Neilsen scored 26 points and the Tigers (7-1) beat the visiting Lions (7-2) in a nonleague game. Hayden Schuh added 15 points for Odessa. Kali Kast led Moses Lake Christian with 17 points.

Boys basketball

Kennewick 58, Shadle Park 36: Danny Dickinson scored 15 points and the visiting Lions (5-4) beat the Highlanders (2-7) in a nonleague game. Jordan Dever and Jake Wilcox led Shadle Park with seven points apiece.

Moses Lake Christian 60, Odessa 51: Pierre Boorman scored 14 points and the visiting Lions (9-1) beat the Tigers (1-6) in a nonleague game. Daeton Deife led Odessa with 14 points and Jacob Scrupps added 13.