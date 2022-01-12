Santa Clara reduces attendance to 25% ahead of Gonzaga game

In response to the recent spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant, Santa Clara is implementing new attendance protocols that will take effect before Saturday’s game against Gonzaga at the Leavey Center.

Attendance on Saturday will be limited to 25% of maximum capacity at the Leavey Center, or approximately 1,050 fans, according to a press release sent out by the school Wednesday afternoon.

The Bulldogs (12-2, 1-0) and Broncos (10-5, 0-0) are scheduled to tip off at 1 p.m. in Santa Clara. Those unable to attend the game will be able to watch live on the WCC Network, and Bay Area residents can view the game on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Those allowed to attend will include home and visiting team pass list members, men’s and women’s basketball season ticket holders and 600 Santa Clara students.

Santa Clara is requiring guests and permitted staff to wear masks while attending the event, and the school has suspended concessions and bistro in an effort to promote mask-wearing – a measure Gonzaga recently instituted for all home athletic events. Santa Clara is also requiring attendees age 3 or older to provide proof of vacccination, a negative antigen test within 24 hours of the event or a PCR lab-based test within 48 hours of the event.

Gonzaga’s next opponent, Pacific, has yet to announce protocols related to reduced attendance, but the Tigers have also closed concessions and require proof of vaccination or a negative test to attend home basketball games. The Bulldogs and Tigers are set to play on Jan. 20 with a 6 p.m. tipoff in Stockton.