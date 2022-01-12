Spokane man accused of shooting at towing company pleads not guilty to 16 counts of unlawful possession of firearm
UPDATED: Wed., Jan. 12, 2022
The 41-year-old Spokane man accused of firing a gun one month ago in front of his former employer’s business and home pleaded not guilty Wednesday to one count of second-degree assault and 16 counts of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Spokane Valley Major Crimes detectives located 16 firearms, ranging from pistols, shotguns and rifles, during a search warrant in December at Donald E. Weber’s residence, according to a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Weber is a convicted felon after a 1999 first-degree robbery case and is prohibited from possessing firearms, the sheriff’s office said.
Law enforcement responded to Fisher’s Towing, 10803 E. Trent Ave. in Spokane Valley, around 4:30 a.m. Dec. 13 after reports of shots fired in the area, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
The owner of the towing company, who also lives at the address, told the sheriff’s office Weber – a former part-time employee – came to the house and started yelling.
The sheriff’s office said when the owner went to the door to investigate after hearing a gunshot, Weber pointed a gun at him, yelled something and fled. No one was injured.
After an hourslong standoff between Weber and authorities, including SWAT, at a house on the 1500 block of North Vista Road, Weber was taken into custody.
Weber has since been release from jail.
Weber is scheduled for a trial readiness hearing March 14 and a trial April 4 in Spokane County Superior Court.
