Spokane Valley Fire Roundup: Dog dies in RV fire

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

A recent RV fire that destroyed the vehicle also resulted in the death of the owner’s dog despite attempts to save the animal.

A vehicle fire was reported in the area of 10th Avenue and Oberlin Road at 1:43 p.m. on Jan. 4. Spokane Valley Fire Department crews responded and could see a large column of smoke as they approached, said department spokeswoman Julie Happy. The person who called 911 said two people were trying to rescue the dog from inside the burning RV.

The RV was fully on fire when crews arrived. Soon after their arrival, there was an explosion and a large column of flame burst from inside the RV, Happy said. The explosion appeared to be caused by a propane tank.

The dog’s owner received minor burns while attempting to rescue his pet. No one else was injured.

Other calls from Jan. 3-9

Jan. 3: A caller reported seeing flames on the roof of Chester Elementary at 6:57 a.m. Crews investigated and determined it was only a lit American flag. A hit and run accident was reported on the eastbound Pines offramp from Interstate 90 at 8:03 p.m. An engine responding to the call came upon a four-vehicle accident on eastbound I-90 near Pines. Several people had minor injuries. One of the involved drivers said two people involved in the crash, who were in a Ford Explorer, fled the area after the crash. A fire alarm sounded at an apartment complex at 11:40 p.m. in the 9400 block of East Mission. The problem was traced to a leaking pipe in the sprinkler system. The water was shut off.

Jan. 4: A fire alarm sounded in the 400 block of South Adams at 2:10 a.m. The alarm was triggered by a broken sprinkler pipe. An engine was driving west on Sprague Avenue when they came upon a vehicle that had left the road and hit a tree in the 9700 block of East Sprague. No one was injured. A vehicle crash was reported in the 20600 block of East Trent at 6:37 p.m. The car was empty when crews arrived except for several beer cans and unspent ammunition. The Washington State Patrol was called.

Jan. 6: A fire alarm was sounding at the Children’s Home Society in the 2300 block of North Discovery Place at 9:55 a.m. There was no fire and crews turned off the fire alarm but tripped a burglar alarm while doing so. A fire was reported in the 1800 block of South Vercler Road. Crews found light smoke coming from an attached greenhouse on the south side of the building. The owner said that the greenhouse was being used as a chicken coop and a heat lamp had fallen into the straw and started a fire, which he put out with snow. Crews removed the straw and made sure the fire was out. A snow blower caught fire in a driveway in the area of South Blake Road and East Saltese at 11:35 a.m. A crew used two fire extinguishers to put the fire out. The machine’s owner said he was starting the gas-powered snow blower when it backfired and then ignited. He had previously had problems with a fuel leak in the blower. A second fire alarm was reported at the Children’s Home Society at 4:59 p.m. There was no fire. A garage fire was reported in the 5100 block of North Ormond Road at 4:59 p.m. The fire was put out before crews arrived. Kootenai County Fire and Rescue also responded to assist.

Jan. 7: A possible electrical pole fire was reported in the 4000 block of South Sundown Drive at 6:18 a.m. The homeowner said he had seen sparking and flames on the power pole behind his home. The pole appeared to be smoldering. Avista was notified. A partial roof collapse was reported in the 11300 block of East Montgomery Drive at 6:34 a.m. The north side of the building roof collapsed under the weight of the snow. An adjacent business was evacuated. No one was injured. Another partial roof collapse was reported in the area of North Lily Road and East Broadway Avenue at 7:05 a.m. An employee reported that everyone had evacuated the building. A two-vehicle, high speed crash with a person trapped inside a car was reported at Highway 27 and 24th Avenue at 6:10 p.m. Several people were injured.

Jan. 8: A fire alarm was triggered at a three-story retirement facility in the 12900 block of East Broadway Avenue at 3:50 p.m. Crews found a light haze of smoke on the first floor and went door to door to find the source. The smoke was traced to an apartment where the resident reported burning food on the stove.

Jan. 9: The crew of Valley Engine 3 witnessed a car accident at Liberty Lake Road and Country Vista Drive when a left-turning vehicle failed to yield to oncoming traffic and turned directly in front of an oncoming vehicle. No one was injured.

By the numbers: 452 calls for service from Jan. 3-9, including 371 calls for emergency medical services. Additional responses included 22 car crashes, a man who got his hand stuck when trying to replace the headlight bulb in his car, a vehicle that drove over a curb and damaged the fuel line, a driver who accidentally locked their keys inside a running vehicle, a fire hydrant damaged in a car crash and fireplace ashes that set a recycling bin on fire.