Things to do in Spokane Jan. 14-21 – Drop in and RPG, Thai and Moroccan cooking classes, SCORE

Rocket Market Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. Each week offers a new theme with wines to taste and snacks to pair. Call or visit rocketmarket.com to sign up. Fridays at 6:30 p.m. Rocket Market, 726 E. 43rd Ave. (509) 343-2253.

Birch Bark Basket – Create a unique low birch basket. Bring thin needle-nose pliers and a sack lunch. Taught by Olivia Giannasi. Masks and social distancing required. Register at createarts.org. Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. $15. (509) 447-9277.

Drop in and RPG – Play tabletop role-playing games using cooperative problem solving. Open to adults and children ages 5 and older. Every first and third Saturday1-3:45 p.m. Saturday, 1-3:45 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Thai Cooking Class – Learn to make curry, dumplings, mango sticky rice and more. Saturday, 5 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $75. (509) 822-7087.

Cooking Class: A Night in Morocco With Chef Jonathan – Learn how to blend Moroccan flavor and make a traditional tagine, a simple one-pan Moroccan meal using lemons, olives, fennel and chicken. For dessert, it’s baklava. Tuesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

34th Annual Inland Northwest RV Show – Featuring nine buildings packed with RVs and accessories presented by six dealers. Learn more at spokanervshow.com. One ticket is valid for entry all weekend. Cash-only admission. Thursday, noon-8 p.m.; Jan. 21 and 22, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Jan. 23, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St., Spokane Valley. $10 adults; free children ages 12 and younger.

SCORE Virtual Workshop: Small Business Resiliency Tools & Ideas – SCORE mentor Eileen Dempsey provides you with guidance to adjust your business model and the community resources available to you to boost the resiliency of your business. Adults. Registration is required. Thursday, Noon-1:30 p.m. Free.

Wine and Spice Dinner (sold out) – Chef Caleb Smith cooks up creations featuring spices from Spiceology. Get tickets at arborcrest.com. Thursday, 6 p.m. Arbor Crest Wine Cellars, 4705 N. Fruit Hill Road, Spokane Valley. $60. (509) 747-3903.