UW Husky men make late-game run that gives them win vs. California

By Percy Allen Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Washington men’s basketball guard Terrell Brown Jr. dribbled and danced with his back to the basket while California’s Kuany Kuany, who looked like he was on roller skates, tried in vain to defend the Pac-12’s leading scorer.

Brown feinted. Kuany bought the fake and fell awkwardly. And Brown spun away to launch a midrange jumper that rolled around rim and fell through the net as the Washington men’s basketball sideline roared its approval.

It was one of many highlights in the Huskies’ late-game run that resulted in a 64-55 win over California on Thursday night at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Brown finished with a game-high 21 points while Nate Roberts added 10 points and 12 rebounds for Washington, which improved to 7-7 and 2-2 in the Pac-12.

Early on, Washington took advantage of a short-handed Cal team (9-8, 2-4) that was missing starting point guard Joel Brown who did not make the trip and remained in the Bay Area due to an illness.

The Huskies discombobulated a Golden Bears offense that missed eight of its first 12 shots. Washington’s offense wasn’t any better, converting just four of first 13 attempts.

Still, UW’s defense gave Cal fits at the start.

Daejon Davis stripped Golden Bears junior forward Kuany Kuany of the ball at the top of the key and raced to the other end for a fast break dunk that gave Washington a 21-13 lead.

From there, Cal went on a 10-1 run to take its first lead and go ahead 23-22. The Bears kept the momentum and hit 9 of its final 10 shots in the first half.

Freshman guard Marsalis Roberson made his first basket of the season and drained a layup just before time expired in the first half to put Cal up 34-27 at the break.

Washington fell behind 38-29 and erased its nine-point deficit to it up at 44-44 with 12:17 left.

Cal pulled away again and went up 51-47 when UW made one last push and finished the game with a 17-4 run.

Brown put Washington up for good with a pair of free throws for a 52-51 lead. Following a Cal flagrant foul, PJ Fuller sank a couple of foul shots for to put UW up 54-51.

That’s when Brown fakek out Kuany for a highlight basket. On the ensuing possession, Davis collected his sixth steal and whipped the ball ahead to Fuller for a 3.

Then Brown found Roberts for a dunk and 62-51 lead that sent the Alaska Airlines Arena crowd to its feet.

Jordan Shepherd had 12 points for California (9-8, 2-4), which dropped its third straight game.